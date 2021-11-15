Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Earnings of $2.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $2.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 879.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $7.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

