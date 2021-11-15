Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CORT opened at $23.00 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

