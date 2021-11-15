Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $2,036,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $672,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $1,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

GMBL opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.29.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

