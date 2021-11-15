Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Flowserve posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. Flowserve has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $44.39.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

