Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Announce -$0.89 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.12). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,297,514 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after purchasing an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.54. 665,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,395. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 2.03.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

