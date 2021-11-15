Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after acquiring an additional 559,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kennametal by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after acquiring an additional 268,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,546. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

