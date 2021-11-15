Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.87. Newmont posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,550. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Newmont has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

