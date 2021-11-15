Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,654 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $136.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.59 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $142.03.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

