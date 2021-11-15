Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) will report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Teekay Tankers reported earnings of ($1.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($4.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,765 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 147,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK opened at $14.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

