Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,444.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsion by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 270,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Celsion by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

