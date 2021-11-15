Zacks: Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will announce sales of $144.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.39 million and the highest is $147.00 million. WesBanco posted sales of $152.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $591.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.18 million to $596.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $561.82 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $573.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. WesBanco has a one year low of $26.74 and a one year high of $39.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

