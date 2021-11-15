Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Update

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $44.25. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. Zalando has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $62.33.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zalando
Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.
