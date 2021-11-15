Zano (ZANO) Reaches One Day Volume of $342,750.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00005040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $33.96 million and $342,750.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,064.65 or 0.98809628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00048224 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00339383 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.27 or 0.00521464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.36 or 0.00178575 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001511 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,934,507 coins and its circulating supply is 10,905,007 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.