ZCore (ZCR) Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market cap of $123,332.88 and approximately $125.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,388,566 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

