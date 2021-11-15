Zeepin Price Up 2.6% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $606,492.67 and approximately $84,551.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00073492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00095722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,923.22 or 1.01034634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,530.99 or 0.07161511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

