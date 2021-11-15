Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.22) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.59). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $77.54 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,983,000 after acquiring an additional 503,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after acquiring an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after acquiring an additional 415,976 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

