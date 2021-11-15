Zero (ZER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Zero has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $12,385.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.77 or 0.00304495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00102430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00146566 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003909 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000139 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,715,213 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

