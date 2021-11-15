Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Down 6.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.33. 1,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 342,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76).

A number of brokerages have commented on ZVIA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74.

About Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

