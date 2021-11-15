Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0968

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0968 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $96.28 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00428140 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001084 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $711.42 or 0.01145445 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,296,779,054 coins and its circulating supply is 12,005,311,901 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

