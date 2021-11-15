Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.69 price objective on shares of Zimtu Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.48.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

