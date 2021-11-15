ZINC Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $51,444.50 and $51.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00222001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00086518 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

