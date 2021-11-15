ZooKeeper (ZOO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.29 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $17.61 million and $3.29 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00069041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00072131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00093795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,212.89 or 0.99908267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.52 or 0.07023475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 73,212,095 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.