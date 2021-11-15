ZUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $763,443.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00068789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00071971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,077.27 or 1.00307983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,343.05 or 0.07017754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

