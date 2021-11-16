-$0.04 EPS Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 8,352,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $67,822,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,441,986 shares of company stock valued at $68,534,527 over the last ninety days. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

