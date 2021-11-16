$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Clearside Biomedical reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSD stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

