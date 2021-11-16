-$0.10 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.20). Everbridge posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total transaction of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,659 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 206.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Everbridge by 100.0% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.59. 1,148,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,522. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.71.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

