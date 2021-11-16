$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. TheStreet cut Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.17. The stock had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth $309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 30.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

