-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $5,050,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $2,701,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $20,200,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

