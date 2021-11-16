$0.14 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after acquiring an additional 780,285 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. 5,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $467.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

