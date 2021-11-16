-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. IMAC had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.08%.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMAC. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAC by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in IMAC by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 47,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of -1.85.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

