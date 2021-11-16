$0.21 EPS Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 485,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $750.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

