-$0.26 EPS Expected for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. iQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iQIYI.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQ shares. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iQIYI by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after buying an additional 7,957,425 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,165,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,222,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 982.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 5,118,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,175 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 522,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,466,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

