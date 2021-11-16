-$0.29 EPS Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.20). Euronav also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 29,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

