$0.33 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Financial Northwest posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $158.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

