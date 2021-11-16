$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.49. Pan American Silver posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.