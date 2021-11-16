$0.40 EPS Expected for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMLP. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,073. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

