$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

