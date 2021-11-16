$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Capstar Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,614. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $493.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $52,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

