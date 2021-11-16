-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.71.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

