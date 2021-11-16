-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period.
Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.71.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
