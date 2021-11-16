-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.44). fuboTV posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,429,270. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.