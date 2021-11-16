-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spire.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. 381,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.50. Spire has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,020,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Spire by 17.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

