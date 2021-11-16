-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,302. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invitae by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. 2,625,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,383. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

