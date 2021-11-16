$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Stride reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Stride’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 12.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Stride has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

