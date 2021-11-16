$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. abrdn plc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after acquiring an additional 684,880 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $69,565,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

