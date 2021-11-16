$0.83 EPS Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Post reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Post by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

