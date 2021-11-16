$0.84 EPS Expected for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

INFO stock traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $131.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.02. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $131.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

