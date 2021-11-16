$0.94 EPS Expected for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

RUSHA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,001 shares of company stock worth $2,359,132 in the last 90 days. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $55.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.