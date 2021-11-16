$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Ciena reported sales of $828.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,599. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

