$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.51. Logitech International posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after acquiring an additional 53,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Logitech International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.