$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,701. Company insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBIN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 28,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,552. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

